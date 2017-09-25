Diamond Platinumz is facing a fresh infidelity storm after with a Burundian woman now claiming that the Tanzanian entertainer is the father of her twin babies.

The 24-year-old Jesca Honey, who is a former Miss Burundi made the claims in Instagram, saying she met Diamond in 2013 when he travelled to the country for a concert.

She has also alleged that Diamond sent one of his boys nicknamed Mafya to approach her and directed her to a hotel room where they got intimate.

And that ' s not all. Honey Jesca has also accused Zari Hassan of snatching the Salome hit maker from her and influencing him to abandon the two children he fathered with her.

She also accused Zari of hacking her Instagram account which had 450,000 followers.

Jesca Honey, who shared photos of her twin daughters on Instagram, says she is ready for DNA tests to confirm her babies paternity.

The latest twist in Diamond ' s sex escapades comes just after he publicly admitted that he cheated on Zari with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto who has a child for him.