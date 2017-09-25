Tanzania: Here's What Diamond's Mum Has Been Up to as Son's Baby Mama Drama Rages On

Bongo singer Diamond Platinumz ' s mother, Sandra Kassim, has given her followers on social media a peek into what she been up in the midst of her son ' s marital woes.

Mama Dangote, as she refers to herself on Instagram, has been busy creating a fashionable wardrobe for her daughter in-law in South Africa Zari Hassan, in preparations for her birthday on September 23.

In a picture shared by the two, Zari acknowledged that Diamond’s mother is part of the people creating her look, choosing some of her dresses and gifting her.

Mama Dangote, on the other hand, took all bragging rights for Zari’s ensembles.

Diamond has recently been on the news for his confession that he cheated on Zari with video vixen Hamisa Mobetto.

The singer gave his account of how things happened, admitting that he made bad choices when he and Zari were having trouble in their relationship.

The Salome hit maker offered to do anything to earn Zari ' s forgiveness even if it means walking on his knees from Tanzania to South Africa.

