25 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Diamond Pens Sweet Birthday Message to Zari

In the midst of a raging cheating storm, bongo flava artiste Diamond Platinumz has wished his partner and mother of his two children, Zari Hassan, a happy birthday.

The singer showered his socialite partner with a touching message crediting his success in life to her.

Uzuri na Urembo pengine ningetembea nikakuta baadhi wanao pia... Lakini Akili, Hekma, pamoja na Roho yako ya kwenye Shida na Raha kwangu ndio kitu pekee kinachonifanya nikupende na kukuthamini zaidi kadri siku zinavyozidi kwenda...... wanaposema kwenye kila Mafanikio ya Mwanaume kuna Mwanamke imara nyuma, hawamaanishi eti anaepika na kuosha vyombo sana ama kufua nguo kila siku... Hapana! ni mwanamke Mwenyekuwa bega kwa bega na Mpenzie kwenye Shida na Raha... Happy birthday General💞

This comes after Diamond admitted he is the biological father to Hamisa Mobetto’s son, Abdhul Naseeb .

Last year, the bongo superstar surprised his expectant wife with a palatial house in South Africa complete with a swimming pool.

