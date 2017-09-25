25 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Uganda: Singer-Turned-Politician Bobi Wine Latest Victim of Police Crackdown

Photo: BobiWineLive/Facebook
Ugandan singer-turned-politician Bob Wine's vehicle is blocked by a police barricade moments after his arrival into the country from the U.S.

Uganda's top musician turned politician Robert Kyangulayi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine, is the latest in a list of high profile politicians in the country to be arrested by the police.

Bobi Wine, who is the Member of Parliament for Kyaddondo East, was nabbed at the Entebbe Airport moments after he arrived in the country from a business trip in the USA.

The police would later clarify they needed the youthful legislator to make a statement about an audio he had released to the public via his social media moments after he flew out of the country.

The comments in the audio seemed to rubbish the presidential age limit debate that has caused so much disquiet, protests and arrests in Kampala.

The police initially blocked his motorcade and tried to deny him entrance into his vehicle prompting disagreements with hundreds of supporters who had made their way to the airport to welcome Bobi Wine.

The Paradiso hit maker was later blocked enroute to Kampala and apprehended, but released hours later.

