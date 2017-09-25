Kenya: Eric Omondi, Khaligraph Throw Shade at Each Other on Instagram

Photo: allafrica.com

Comedian Eric Omondi (left) and rapper Khaligraph Jones.

Popular comedian Eric Omondi and rapper Khaligraph Jones are engaged in a not so pleasant exchange of words on social media.

The cause and source of this beef is still unclear but the two celebs have been unrestrained in throwing shade at each other.

Its also a curious beef considering these two aren ' t direct competitors.

But it ' s happening before our very own eyes, nonetheless.

In a recent message on Instagram, Omondi suggested Khaligraph isn ' t loaded enough to maintain a Range Rover, by offering to buy him some fuel.

He was responding to a flurry of thinly veiled insults from Khaligraph who has a history of saying it the way he thinks it is.

In his post Khaligraph, had told off Eric for being someone who survives on handouts from elderly and loaded women.

The rapper also claimed that the comedian has been hating on his progress.