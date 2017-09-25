24 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SABC Investigating 'Demeaning' Mistakes About Dlamini-Zuma

The SABC has apologised for "demeaning" mistakes made in its news bulletins during its reportage on Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, it said in a statement on Sunday.

This follows its apology to Dlamini-Zuma in August when her name was spelt incorrectly, calling her Nkosazana "Mini-Zuma", which was due to "human error", the broadcaster said.

"More recently, one of our news headlines referred to her as an ex-wife, rather than using her name. This was sexist and wrong," SABC acting group chief executive officer Nomsa Philiso said.

The ANCWL's criticised the SABC on how it had referred to Dlamini-Zuma, claiming it had been "co-opted by the advocates of patriarchy and cheerleaders of male chauvinism".

In response, SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said he was unaware of the instances referred to, saying it was the "silly season leading up to the elective conference, where everyone is accusing us of doing our jobs incorrectly" and that it would continue to "not pick a side" and avoid getting involved in ANC's internal campaigns.

Philiso said the "flippant response" when asked about this was "equally insulting".

She said the interim board and management of the SABC view this matter in a serious light and are dealing with it with the urgency it deserves.

"The directors of the SABC have since instructed news management to investigate the matter thoroughly and urgently in order to get to the bottom of it and ensure that the SABC remains non-partisan," Philiso said.

"The statement by the SABC spokesperson will also form part of this investigation and both the Board and Management remain committed to taking whatever steps are deemed necessary in dealing with both the initial mistake and the consequent erroneous response."

Source: News24

South Africa

