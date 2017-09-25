South Africa: Carnage On the Roads Over Heritage Weekend - Death Toll Over 40

Search and rescue operations were underway in Maphumulo, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday afternoon after a minivan drove into a river, trapping seven people inside.

The bodies of six of the seven vehicle occupants have been recovered from the water, IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said on Sunday afternoon.

The seventh is also presumed to have died.

It is understood that the driver of the Venture had lost control of the vehicle, veering into the river.

A toddler and an infant were among the casualties.

Police and emergency services were on the scene.

This means the Heritage weekend death toll has risen to over 40.

Western Cape traffic Services confirmed earlier that three people were killed after a truck is understood to have driven over a car on the N7.

Spokesperson Kenny Africa said the car was stuck under the truck near the Clanwilliam bridge.

"Currently 3 people are fatal, 3 are seriously injured and 6 are slightly injured," he said.

Earlier, four lives were claimed in the Eastern Cape.

In the first accident, two women and one man were killed in a head-on collision between Kinkelbos and Nanaga on Sunday morning, provincial health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said on Sunday.

Two of the bodies had to be extricated from their vehicle. Two others were injured and taken to hospital.

One of the cars involved came to rest in the middle of the road, while the other had collapsed on its side at the edge of the road, having had its entire front completely crushed.

Various medical and emergency personnel attended the scene.

In the second accident, a driver fell asleep at the steering wheel while travelling on the R61 in Misty Mount in the Eastern Cape. He then lost control of his vehicle, hit a power pole and died, said provincial traffic spokesperson Charles Bramwell.

Meanwhile, earlier in the Western Cape, eight people were killed in multiple accidents.

A horror head on collision between two vehicles claimed the lives of three people on Sunday morning about 17km form the Nanaga intersection on R72.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said a black Mercedes Benz and a white VW Audi crashed, killing three persons and seriously injuring two others.

"The female driver of the Audi, as well as another male and female in the Mercedes were fatally injured and passed away before help arrived. Two other persons, a male and female were trapped with serious injuries in the Mercedes and needed to be extracted by emergency staff before being rushed to hospital," said Beetge.

Meanwhile , three people died after the vehicle in which they were travelling from Dysselsdorp, tried crossing the N12 and landed on a train line which runs parallel to the road.

All three were declared dead on the scene.

In a three-car collision just outside Oudtshoorn, one male died and two other people were left seriously injured. The accident happened on Saturday night.

On the N2 at Borcherds Quarry, a pedestrian was knocked down and killed late on Saturday night.

The debris of accident scenes has been scattered across South African roads since the start of the Heritage Day weekend.

