Sudan: Bashir in Kalema IDP Camp, Pledges to Resolve Challenges Facing Them

Bilail, South Darfur — President Omar Bashir on Friday visited Kalema displaced persons camp, the largest in Darfur, pledging to resolve all challenges facing the internally displaced persons (IDP) provide services and assist those wishing to return to their home areas.

The president who addressed the gathering of the IDP from within Kalema camp, with over 250 thousands IDP, stressed that his visit comes because he wanted to listen to what the displaced wanted to say and get a firsthand information about their demands.

The president promised the IDP that he would return in kind the zeal and enthusiasm they showed in his reception.

The president told the Darfur governors and commissioners to implement all demands submitted by the IDP including provision of housing plots for those who do not wish to return to their home areas.

President Bashir, accompanied by the governor South Darfur region, urged the youth and women in the camps to should their role in the provision of stability and security and create a climate conducive to development, rehabilitation and restoring the social fiber and peaceful coexistence.

Governor Adam Al Faki, of South Darfur State, pinpointed to the visit as coming within the responsibilities of the head of the state to meet the people on the ground, shunning away reports that such a visit to Kalema camp was not possible to take place.

The commissioner of the locality, Adam Abdul Banat, said his locality is hosing over 300 thousand internally displaced persons and that it was thank to the tribal chief of the Dajo ethnic group that the social fiber of the areas was holding together

A representative of the displaced persons, Abu Bakar Abu Abdallah, said the visit of the president to the camp was in fact a reflection of the prevalence of security and stability the whole state is witnessing at present.

He said the displaced persons are the happiest people with the president decision to collect all unauthorized firearms and weapons and that the IDP fully back the decision.

He said it was imperative to provide all basic service for those wishing to return to their home areas including security, health, education and water services. He said the IDP would also like to see the graduate in those areas being employed.

Representative of the Native administration, Abdul Rahaman Adam Abou, the Sultan of the Dajo ethnic group in the camp, welcomed the president visit expressing hope that the efforts exerted to collect arms would meet success.