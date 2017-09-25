Nigeria: Visit to Osinbajo - Group Kicks Against Sheriff's Return to APC

Abuja — A group, the Northern Political Conscience, has commended dozens of Muslims at an undisclosed mosque in Katsina State (shown in a video that has gone viral), offering prayers against alleged plans by former Governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff to return to the All Progressives Congress, APC, which he left before the 2015 elections.

Sheriff, recently sacked by the Supreme Court from National chairmanship of the PDP in a controversial circumstance, was reported to have visited Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Aso Rock last week with APC's National Chairman, Odigie-Oyegun also joining the meeting. Media reports of the meeting generated mixed reactions with most political observers linking the meeting with alleged plan by Sheriff to negotiate return to APC. However Sheriff has denied discussing politics with the Vice President while the APC national chairman denied joining Sheriff's meeting with the Vice President.

With controversies over the visit, a video in two-minute and 21 seconds, went viral on social media last Friday showing a congregation of Muslims at a mosque said to be located in Katsina State, voicing aloud in their supplications invocation of God against the return of Sheriff to the APC. The worshippers alleged that Sheriff's planned return aims at destroying President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the APC. The worshippers said the PDP narrowly survived a near collapse during Sheriff's embattled tenure as National Chairman of the Party under whose watch, two factions of PDP emerged in the country for months, a situation that led to the exit of some key members from the PDP to the APC.

Saeed Ibrahim Fagge and Dr Safeeya Malumfashi, Chairman and Secretary of the Northern Political Conscience, said in a statement released today that the Katsina worshippers who began congregational prayers deserve commendation for taking measures against plot to rubbish President Muhammadu Buhari's led APC ahead of the 2019 election.

"We call on other Nigerians, particularly northerners to join in carrying out congregational and individual prayers against this dangerous plan of Ali Modu Sheriff to return to the APC to usher in the PDP in 2019 and dash the hope of Nigerians from getting out corruption. Haven proved his capacity for destruction, we suspect Sheriff is working in secret agreement with some PDP leaders for him to come and destroy the APC, create faction that might merge with PDP before the 2019 elections" the group said noting that "it will be the highest demonstration of foolishness for anyone who claims to love APC to ‎even think of allowing Ali Modu Sheriff into the APC after the experience the PDP suffered from his hands. If Sheriff could attempt to seize the APC despite being a new entrant, what more of an APC that he would claim to have contributed in building from scratch".