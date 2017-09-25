Sudan: Gunmen Kill Boy in Central Darfur Camp

Nierteti — Armed men killed a school boy in Nierteti camp in Central Darfur on Thursday.
Militants shot 14-year-old Abdelazim Abdeljabbar, a basic school student in the northern part of the Nierteti camp for displaced people, on Thursday morning in his house. He was killed immediately.
One of the camp sheikhs told Radio Dabanga that four gunmen attacked the house of the boy's father, Abdeljabbar Yousif, by opening dense fire on his house. The bullets killed his son, while Yousif survived the gunfire.