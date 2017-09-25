Sudan: Civil Society Groups Condemn Kalma Camp Killings

Khartoum — The reported killing of people in the violence between government forces and protesters during a visit of the Sudanese president near a camp in South Darfur this morning, has been condemned by a number of political parties and civil society organisations.

The deadly incident occurred this morning after forces of the Sudanese government dispersed a group of displaced people who were protesting against the visit of the Sudanese president Omar Al Bashir to South Darfur. Demonstrations against the scheduled visit of the president were held in Kalma camp for displaced people since Tuesday.

The number of killed and wounded people fluctuates between "at least" three people and approximately 26 people wounded, according to the Unamid peacekeeping mission in a press statement received by Radio Dabanga. The Kalma camp coordinator reported that five people were killed this morning, and 26 people sustained injuries. A medical team of Unamid are assisting in treating the wounded in Kalma camp.

The Darfur Relief and Documentation Centre (DRDC), based in Switzerland, said that "at least four people were killed and more than 26 others injured". The Sudanese civil society organisation stated to Radio Dabanga that it "strongly condemns the attack by Sudan's security forces against unarmed internally displaced persons".

"DRDC fully concurs with the views of the displaced people that the visit of General Al-Bashir is provocative and untimely. It comes at a time when the suffering is intact and that no genuine efforts were made by the government to restore law and order in the region."

In the hours that followed the protest, Sudanese political parties, rebel movements and civil society organisations released similar statements condemning the events.