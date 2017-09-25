Nigeria: 45m Nigerians Risk Mental Health Problems - Edebi

No less than 45 million Nigerians, approximately 20 per cent of the population, are likely to suffer adverse mental health-related problems in their life time.

Disclosing this in Lagos recently, Medical Director, Tranquil & Quest, Dr Otefe Edebi, said 1 in 5 persons in society is at risk of mental health issues.

Edebi who made this assertion during a tour of the new facility based in Lekki-Ajah to offer psychiatric and psychological evaluations to cater for people in need of mental healthcare in Nigeria, said substance abuse and mental health cases were on the rise across the country.

"General statistics indicate that about 20 per cent of people in any given society in the world, including here in Nigeria, are likely to suffer from one mental ailment or the other," he said.

"We have put together a team of highly-skilled, well-experienced professionals from various fields in mental healthcare, ranging from consultants, psychia-tric nurses, psychologists and supportive profess-ionals on the business side.

Our goal is to address the challenge of rising cases of substance abuse and mental health in Nigeria." With headquarters in New Jersey, the facility is the brainchild of the Chairman/CEO, Dr Henry Bandele Odunlami, an experienced psychiatrist with over 20 years of experience in mental health.