25 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 45m Nigerians Risk Mental Health Problems - Edebi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Josephine Agbonkese

No less than 45 million Nigerians, approximately 20 per cent of the population, are likely to suffer adverse mental health-related problems in their life time.

Disclosing this in Lagos recently, Medical Director, Tranquil & Quest, Dr Otefe Edebi, said 1 in 5 persons in society is at risk of mental health issues.

Edebi who made this assertion during a tour of the new facility based in Lekki-Ajah to offer psychiatric and psychological evaluations to cater for people in need of mental healthcare in Nigeria, said substance abuse and mental health cases were on the rise across the country.

"General statistics indicate that about 20 per cent of people in any given society in the world, including here in Nigeria, are likely to suffer from one mental ailment or the other," he said.

"We have put together a team of highly-skilled, well-experienced professionals from various fields in mental healthcare, ranging from consultants, psychia-tric nurses, psychologists and supportive profess-ionals on the business side.

Our goal is to address the challenge of rising cases of substance abuse and mental health in Nigeria." With headquarters in New Jersey, the facility is the brainchild of the Chairman/CEO, Dr Henry Bandele Odunlami, an experienced psychiatrist with over 20 years of experience in mental health.

Nigeria

Sacked Lawmakers Fail to Refund N61 Million to National Assembly

Nigerian lawmakers recently sacked by the Supreme Court and asked to refund all salaries and allowances received thus… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.