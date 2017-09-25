25 September 2017

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Mali: Three Peacekeepers Killed

At least three U.N. peacekeepers were killed in Mali's troubled north, the U.N. mission to the country said Sunday.

MINUSMA said its vehicle hit an explosive device on the road between the city of Gao and the village of Anefis. The attack wounded another five peacekeepers.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but it resembles attacks carried out by al-Qaida in the region. Clashes between rival armed groups in northern Mali, which is also a haven for jihadist activity, are frequent.

More than 100 peacekeepers have been killed in Mali, making it the most deadly of the 16 United Nations global peacekeeping operations.

