25 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Nabbed for Woman's Murder

Two suspects accused of being involved in the murder and stabbing of a couple in Chatsworth have been arrested.

Gona Pillay, 63, was stabbed to death on Wednesday, while her 67-year-old husband sustained serious injuries, by four people who pretended to be interested in viewing their Silverglen house that was up for sale, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Sunday.

On Thursday, detectives arrested a 24-year-old suspect on charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery.

"A Mercedes Benz E Class belonging to the victims was recovered in the Umbumbulu area. A murder weapon allegedly used to commit the offence was also recovered," Gwala said.

The man is expected in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

A second suspect, a 30-year-old man, was arrested in connection with the attacks in Umbumbulu on Saturday and will appear in court once charged.

Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Bheki Langa said officers "worked around the clock" after the incident was reported.

"We will not rest until the outstanding suspects are brought to book. We hope that this arrest will bring some comfort to the family of the deceased," he said.

