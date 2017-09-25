South Africa: Try-Fest in Currie Cup First Division

The attacking mindset of teams in the Currie Cup First Division came to the fore as close to 50 tries were scored in a highly entertaining weekend of action.

Leading the pack in the try-scoring stakes as well as the log, were the Griffons , who scored ten tries in their commanding 71-39 win over Eastern Province in Welkom. The visitors to the HT Pelatona Projects Stadium did come to play as well, scoring seven tries of their own, but found the home side just too good on the day.

Ten tries were scored in East London as well, where the Leopards scored a hard-earned 36-32 win over the Border Bulldogs , to keep their push towards the top of the log alive. The visitors scored six tries and the home side four in a match that had the crowd at BCM Stadium at the edge of their seats.

Eleven tries were scored in another thriller in Windhoek, where the SWD Eagles held out to beat the Welwitschias 36-32 in the Hage Geingob Stadium. The visitors had centre Tyler Fisher red-carded in the 50th minute and although they managed to build up a 31-15 lead, the numerical disadvantage caught up with them and they had to held on desperately for the win.

The spectators at Barnard Stadium in Kempton Park also got full value for their money in another close match, where the Valke closed out a 35-31 win over the visiting Boland Cavaliers .

Both sides scored five tries each, but the boot of Warren Potgieter proved to be the decisive factor as the Valke pivot converted everything off the tee. The home side's five tries included a penalty try.

Currie Cup First Division Round 5 results and scorers:

Border Bulldogs 32 (8), Leopards 36 (12)

Border Bulldogs - Tries: Lundi Ralarala, Mihlali Mpafi, Dave Khetani (2). Conversions: Bangi Kobese (3). Penalties: Bangi Kobese (2).

Leopards - Tries: Dane van der Westhuyzen, Loftus Morrison, Gene Willemse (2), Tapiwa Mafura, Weppies Wepener. Conversions: Gene Willemse (3).

Welwitschias 32 (8), SWD Eagles 36 (17)

Welwitschias - Tries: Rohan Kitshoff, Christo van der Merwe, David Philander, Johan Greyling, Johan Tromp. Conversions: Theuns Kotze (2). Penalty: Kotze.

SWD Eagles - Tries: Jacques Vermaak, Janneman Stander, Martin du Toit (2), Kurt Haupt. Conversions: Marlou van Niekerk, Leighton Eksteen.

Valke 35 (14), Boland Cavaliers 31 (14)

Valke - Tries: Shane Kirkwood (2), Friedle Olivier. Coert Cronje. Conversions: Warren Potgieter (4).

Boland Cavaliers - Tries: Jovelian de Koker, Gerrit van Wyk, Alcino Isaacs (2), Charles Mayeza. Conversions: Divan Nel (2). Adriaan Carelse.

Griffons 71 (50), Eastern Province 39 (12)

Griffons - Tries: Danie van der Merwe, Shirwin Cupido, Guan Kotze, Tertius Maarman (2), Arthur-William Williams, Vuyo Mbotho, Selvyn Davids, Kwhezi Mkhafu, Kerr Till. Conversions: Guan Kotze (9). Penalty: Kotze.

Eastern Province - Tries: Anele Lungisa (2), Zingasa April, Alshuan Bock, Harlon Klaasen (2), Sphu Msutwana. Conversions: Ntabeni Dukisa

