25 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Boy, 4, Drowns in Swimming Pool

Tagged:

Related Topics

A four-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool in Helderkruin, west of Johannesburg, on Sunday night, paramedics have confirmed.

A family member is understood to have found the boy floating in the pool and pulled him out.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics were called to the scene by a security company and on arrival found a security officer performing CPR on the child near the pool.

"Advanced life support interventions were also initiated in an effort to revive the boy. Unfortunately, after 45 minutes, no vital signs returned and the boy was declared dead," he said.

Authorities are investigating.

Source: News24

South Africa

Zesa to Pay Eskom 'Substantial' Sum - Mangudya

Zesa Holdings will pay South African power utility, Eskom, a substantial amount of money to reduce its debt and avoid… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.