South Africa: Boy, 4, Drowns in Swimming Pool

A four-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool in Helderkruin, west of Johannesburg, on Sunday night, paramedics have confirmed.

A family member is understood to have found the boy floating in the pool and pulled him out.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics were called to the scene by a security company and on arrival found a security officer performing CPR on the child near the pool.

"Advanced life support interventions were also initiated in an effort to revive the boy. Unfortunately, after 45 minutes, no vital signs returned and the boy was declared dead," he said.

Authorities are investigating.

Source: News24