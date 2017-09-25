24 September 2017

South Africa: Uproar Over Deductions From Municipal Salaries

Bushbuckridge Municipality employees were stunned when R2 000 was deducted from their salaries.

Jerry Baloyi, chairperson of the Bushbuckridge South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) said: "We were just shocked to find our money gone. We tried getting an answer but we never got the answer."

He said there were rumours that the money deducted is due to the strike they held.

Baloyi admitted that municipal employees embarked on unauthorised strike but said there was a meeting between the employees and management to discuss who will have their money deducted according to records.

"We were told data will be provided with details of who will suffer the deductions according to the 'no work no pay' rule because not all workers were off work due to the strike; some were away from work due to workshops and some on leave," said Baloyi.

"The strike happened in April during the management of former municipal manager Canzi Lisa, whose contract ended last year in August but still continues to sign municipal documents because that is how corrupt our municipality is," he alleged.

Bushbuckridge Local Municipality Mayor Sylvia Nxumalo said that there was a council resolution about the 'no work no pay' rule.

"From March till now we have been [holding] meetings with Samwu to a point where a decision was made to deduct money from employees.

"I know it can't be easy having your money deducted, but rules are rules and they should be respected," said Nxumalo.

