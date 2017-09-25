Nigeria: Cross River Pays N2.2m for Fresh Toxicology Over Joy Odama's Death

Abuja — Cross River State Government, weekend, paid N2.2 million for fresh toxicology over the death of Joy Odama, a 200 Level student of Mass Communication Department of Cross River State University of Technology, CRUTECH.

Director General, Due Process and Price Intelligence Bureau, Governor's Office, Calabar, Cross River State, Alphonsus Eba, who spoke on behalf of the state government, said Governor Ben Ayade and the people of the state were bent on pursuing the case to any level for justice.

He said: "As a responsible government, we are not leaving any stone unturned in the gruesome murder of our daughter, Joy Odama, who was a 200 Level student in Mass Communication Department of Cross River State University, CRUTEC, by one Alhaji in Abuja.

"The Governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade, has paid N2.2 million for a fresh toxicology test and on that we have given the National Hospital the go ahead to conduct it.

"This will be the only new evidence that will help in the prosecution of the matter, which the Cross River State Government, through the Attorney General of the State, has set in motion to pursue the case even to the Supreme Court for justice to prevail and the mastermind and his accomplices are brought to book, even though they enjoy protection from a foremost security agency."

He said the toxicology result will be presented to the media after the experts have concluded their medical investigation.

... faults Police

However, according to him, the Police, who have been handling the matter, were invited for the toxicology exercise along with the National Hospital experts but did not show any commitment to go on with the case.

He lamented that the Police have been reluctant in footing the mortuary bill of N300,000 for about five months.

It will be recalled that Governor Ayade, at a recent briefing, stated that N10 million will be released to give her a befitting burial and also ensure that her siblings were properly catered for.

He added that her remains will, tomorrow, be conveyed from Abuja and interred, on Wednesday, at Yala Local Government Area.