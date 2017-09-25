24 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Proteas Slip to No 2 in ODI Rankings

India 's five wicket win over Australia in Indore on Sunday saw them overtake South Africa as the No 1-ranked team in one-day international (ODI) cricket.

The victory saw the Indians take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series against Australia and helped them edge past the Proteas in the ICC ODI rankings.

India currently boast 120 rating points, with South Africa second on 119, followed by Australia in third on 114.

The Indians are also No 1 in the ICC Test rankings on 125 rating points, with South Africa second on 110 points.

New Zealand lead the ICC T20I rankings, with South Africa lying seventh in the shortest format of the game.

Source: Sport24

