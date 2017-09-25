24 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Constable Shot and Killed in Soweto

Tagged:

Related Topics

A police officer has been shot and killed while following a vehicle with suspicious occupants in Soweto West on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the 36-year-old constable and two other offices attached to the Flying Squad had been on routine crime prevention duty and had spotted a silver Mercedes Benz with tinted windows at the Engen filling station in Mofolo South.

"They followed it to Elias Motswaledi Road. The suspects suddenly opened fire at the police vehicle and the constable, who was driving, was shot in the upper body. A 14-year old passer-by was also shot and was rushed to a nearby hospital," Peters said.

The officer died at the scene.

"Sadly, this attack comes just three weeks after the nation commemorated those members that had been killed in the line of duty in the past year."

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange said whether on- or off-duty, the death of one officer is one too many.

"Such acts will continue to be condemned as they rob the country of members who have taken it upon themselves to serve and protect the citizens of the Republic of South Africa," De Lange said.

Witnesses or anyone with information on the suspects are urged to phone CrimeStop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

Source: News24

South Africa

Retreat Residents Want City to Dump Rubbish Site Plan

In 2015, the City of Cape Town moved a municipal "dump" from Constantia to Tenth Avenue, Retreat. The Constantia… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.