Nigeria: Picasso Inspires My Style of Art - Babatude Ogunlade

A peep into his style of art tells more of the perspective from which he draws his inspiration.

Babatunde Ogunlade, a budding Auchi-trained visual artist who is currently exhibiting his fourth solo art effort at Revolving Art Incubator, Silverbird Galleria, Victoria Island says, "I am inspired by the great masters like Pablo Picasso, Henrri Mattise and others.

He has over 20 works on diplay, all bearing the cubist, characteristic of Picasso with vibrant attractive colours.

"If you look at all the works on display at this exhibition, one striking thing is the use of flamboyant colours which may seem primarily raw but the trick is all the colours are painstakingly mixed to achieve that. My art speaks in the modern language hence, the use of geometric symbols and images of our time. Elements of good drawing allow me to achieve symmetry. My choice of hue is a reflection of my personality and my perception of the world," Babatunde said.

The art exhibition titled "The Cosmopolitan Lagos, The last house on the left" was unveiled Saturday 16, and to runs for 2 weeks.

The works are basically abstract with geometic symbols depicting the events and life around the city of lagos. The rendition was painstaking done because in abstract, it is very hard to creat perspective which I achieved making the work unique.

Babatunde who has been a full time studio artist for 16 years has had over 40 group exhibitions within Lagos and 2 international shows in Brazil.

Speaking further, he said, "My values are unlimited because I am still learning. Like the works exhibited right now, it was inspired by my curator who asked me to do something different from the kind of paitings I use to do. For instance, I did my industrial training with Olakun at the National Theartre. And you know, he is known for landscape paintings. But after a stint with him I chose to toe a different style which I can call my kind of style. I believe in stepping out of box to create a style of my own."