25 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Moses Looks Forward to 200th Game Against Man U

Photo: Premium Times
Victor Moses.

Barring an injury or loss of form, Victor Moses is set to hit an impressive Premier League milestone when Chelsea take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2017.

If the Nigeria international gets some game-time in the next five matches, he would have made 200 appearances in the English top-flight.

Moses has played for five different clubs in the Premier League : Chelsea, Wigan Athletic, Liverpool, West Ham United and Stoke City.

The former England U17 sensation made his debut in the English top-flight on February 6, 2010, when he replaced Hugo Rodallega in the 83rd minute as Wigan Athletic played out a 1-1 draw with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Moses made 74 appearances in total for Wigan Athletic in the Premier League before transferring to Chelsea, for whom he has made 62 appearances including Saturday's 4-0 win at Stoke City.

The 26-year-old recorded 21 appearances for West Ham and 19 each while wearing the jerseys of Liverpool and Stoke City.

The right wing-back will join Shola Ameobi, Nwankwo Kanu, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, John Obi Mikel, Joseph Yobo and Victor Anichebe, who have all made 200 appearances or more in the Premier League, in the Nigerian history books if the milestone is achieved against Manchester United.

