South Africa: Man Critical After Microlight Crash in Magaliesburg

A 46-year-old man was left in a critical condition after his microlight crashed at an airfield in Orient Hills in the Magaliesburg area on Saturday morning.

Netcare911 spokesperson Nick Dollman said the incident happened at around 07:37 on Saturday morning.

Dollman said reports from the scene alleged that the man was trying to land and crashed into a hanger.

"He was in a critical condition, medical drugs were administered, CPR was performed and he was placed on a ventilator."

Dollman said due to the severe nature of his injuries and the location of the incident, the Netcare 911 specialised helicopter ambulance was called to the scene.

Specialised equipment was used to immobilise and spinally restrict him.

He was airlifted to a specialised Trauma Unit.

The incident had been reported to the Civil Aviation Authority.

