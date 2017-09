A 19-year-old man drowned in the Vaal River, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

The man's body was found after an extensive search by police divers, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

Meiring said the man was declared dead at the scene.

"Nothing more could be done for him."

The circumstances surrounding the drowning was not immediately known.

Local authorities were at the scene for further investigation.

