25 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Play Role in Boosting Academic Performance, Parents Challenged

By Happy Lazaro)

Parents and guardians have been blamed for not following up the progress of their children in schools, even if they were day students spending much time under their care.

This has put the school authorities in a dilemma when the young learners performed poorly in their studies, said the zonal manager with the Local Authority Pension Fund (LAPF), Mr Rajab Kinande, during the graduation at the Kilimanjaro English Medium Academy in Arusha.

He decried some parents have failed to cooperate with the teachers in improving the performance of their kids or instilling discipline. The academy is among top performers in national examinations in the region, according to its manager, Mr Sud Kweka. (Happy Lazaro)

