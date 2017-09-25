Kenya: Ruto Terms Raila's Demands for Polls As Flimsy

Deputy President William Ruto took the Jubilee vote hunt to Nandi County Sunday by hitting out at National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga for giving conditions before taking part in the repeat election.

Mr Ruto called Nasa leaders hypocrites for "sending emissaries to Jubilee to have talks on a caretaker government".

"If Raila is a democrat as he has always claimed to be, he should allow Kenyans to choose their president through an election as directed by the Supreme Court," Mr Ruto said at Kaptumo Market, Aldai Constituency.

The DP, who was accompanied by President Uhuru Kenyatta's son Muhoho and leaders from Nandi and Uasin Gishu counties, attended a service organised by the Catholic Women Association at Kipsebwo Church.

RALLIES

He held several roadside rallies and told residents to ignore reports that the presidential election rerun would not take place.

"Ignore those who use violence to get power. Come out and vote to show we won fairly," he said.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago said a law should be enacted to bar anyone with dual citizenship from holding high office, saying such individuals had divided loyalty.

He added that it should start with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

"We must not make the mistake of entrusting the leadership of state institutions on individuals with dual citizenship. We have seen some serving the West," Mr Mandago said.

DISMISSED

He also dismissed a claim by Nasa leaders that President Kenyatta would lose when the country votes on October 26.

The Uasin Gishu County boss said Jubilee had entertained enough jokes and "will no longer sit back and watch the President being belittled".

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang dared Mr Odinga to write to IEBC informing the agency of his decision to pull out of the repeat election "as he has indicated since this will spare Kenyans a lot of money".

"Let him write to IEBC to be officially disqualified from the race if he is man enough. He should allow the President to conclude his second term," Mr Sang said.

Nandi senator Samson Cherargei said Jubilee lawmakers would amend the Elections Act to do away with electronic results transmission system.

Chesumei MP Wilson Kogo said Jubilee leaders would ensure area residents who voted for Mr Odinga in August change their minds and vote for Mr Kenyatta.