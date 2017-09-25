Zimbabwe: Suspended Bhebhe Defiant, Signs MDC-T Memos

AS the MDC-T teeters on the verge of a split, party's structures in Matebeleland are miffed by the suspended national organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe who continues to convene district meetings throughout the region.

In a clear defiance of his suspension, Bhebhe, last week, co-signed a memo with party vice-president Thokozani Khupe and party chairperson Lovemore Moyo to all party structures in the Matebeleland region advising them of the meetings which the trio had organised.

Bhebhe was suspended from the party early this month over accusations of claiming to the media that president Morgan Tsvangirai sent youths to attack him, Khupe and Moyo during intra-party clashes saw the three whacked at the MDC-T Bulawayo offices.

According to the memo which was signed by Bhebhe, Moyo and Khupe, the purpose of the provincial visits of the three was to appraise members on the current voter registration exercise and "other relevant and emerging issues".

"We write this memorandum to notify you that we shall be meeting all members of the party in your provinces to conscientise and sensitize members of the party on the recently launched biometric voter registration exercise and on other relevant and emerging issues in preparation of the watershed 2018 national elections," reads part of the memo in possession of New Zimbabwe.

Provincial and district chairpersons who spoke to this publication out rightly dismissed the memo as a joke, saying Bhebhe had no right to call for a meeting while under suspension.

"Bhebhe is on suspension and he cannot call any meeting before he is cleared. Chibaya (Amos) is the acting organising secretary and he is the only person allowed to call for such meetings. Those meetings are illegal," said a Bulawayo provincial member who refused to be named for fear of victimisation.

The executive member also accused the three of usurping the constitutional powers of other party organs.

"All voter registration mobilisation campaigns are supposed to be coordinated by the relevant party organ headed by Senator Sessel Zvidzai. Why have they failed to notify other provinces of their meetings?" asked the executive member.

Khupe, Bhebhe and Moyo are not happy with the formation of the MDC Alliance especially the allocation of constituencies among parties.

The trio, recently, boycotted the launch of the alliance in both Harare and Bulawayo.

Tsvangirai formed the MDC Alliance with Transform Zimbabwe, Professor Welshman Ncube's MDC, Zimbabwe People First among other small parties.

When reached for comment MDC-T deputy spokesperson, Tabitha Khumalo, referred all questions to the party's spokesperson Obert Gutu.

"Please talk to honourable Gutu. I am busy," she said before cutting off her mobile phone.

However, Gutu and Bhebhe could not be reached for comment.