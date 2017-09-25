Zimbabwe: Police Dogs Ravage Armed Robber's Testicles, Trial Postposed

AN 18 YEAR OLD armed robber failed to attend a court hearing last week as he is receiving treatment on his testicles which were mauled by police dogs when he got arrested.

Ironically, Stephen Nyoni is now sharing a hospital ward with his victim Peaus Muchakazi whom he stabbed five times before robbing him of $200.

Masvingo magistrate Peter Mandiba had to postpone Nyoni's robbery and attempted murder trial to 26 September for both men to recuperate.

Prosecutor Edmund Mapope told the court that on 20 September this year, around midday, Nyoni hoodwinked Muchakazi who is a cash vendor in Masvingo into believing he was after a business transaction.

Nyoni told his victim that his mother wanted South African Rand but the transaction was supposed to be done at Nyoni's residence and Muchakazi obliged.

On their way to Nyoni's homestead, the two passed through a bushy area where Nyoni produced an okapi knife and stabbed his victim three times on the stomach, twice on the neck and escaped with Muchakazi's $200 and a mobile phone.

Muchakazi, with the help of a passer-by, reported the matter to the police and was rushed to Masvingo provincial hospital for treatment.

Nyoni was arrested hours later drinking the night away at a popular spot after police dogs managed to track him from the scene of the robbery.

He tried to escape from police but was mauled by the police dogs that left him with injuries on his private parts. He also led the cops to recover the okapi knife and the mobile phone.