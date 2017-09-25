Zimbabwe: Friends Get Girl Drunk, Rape Her All Night

TWO friends from Kuwadzana in Harare are answering to rape charges after they teamed up to rape a drunken girl throughout the night with the help of her best friend.

Maxwell Dzeka, 21 and Byron Madziya, 23, appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande who ordered them to apply for bail at the High Court.

They are being charged together with the victim's friend Monalisa Fombe, 18, who allegedly plotted the abuse.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa told court that Fombe approached her friend's guardian seeking permission to be accompanied to some shops in Glenview where they reside.

After being allowed to be accompanied by her 21 year old friend, Fombe diverted the route and took the victim to Kuwadzana 2 Extension where she forced her to wear a revealing dress saying her clothes were inappropriate for the activities they wanted to embark on.

Court heard she placed the victim's clothes in a black bag she was carrying before she handed it to an unnamed woman at some butchery.

It is alleged they then met Dzeka and Madziya who were driving.

The quartet started driving around buying food and drinking beer until it got dark.

Court heard they drove to a certain house in Kuwadzana and Madziya dragged the complainant inside before he raped her once without using protection.

After the abuse, the victim went back to the car where Dzeka and Fombe were waiting.

Dzeka then drove the car to another house where he fondled the victim repeatedly and raped her throughout the night while Fombe assisted.

In the morning, Fombe allegedly became angry and started accusing her two male friends of having sex with a mentally ill person.

When the two girls got back home the victim narrated her ordeal.

Fombe, Dzeka and Madziya were subsequently arrested.