24 September 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Enraged Man Douses Lover With Paraffin, Sets Her Ablaze

By Staff Reporter

A MABVUKU man will live to regret the day he set his girlfriend on fire after he was sentenced to six years imprisonment by Harare magistrate Elijah Makomo.

Tafadzwa Gibson, 22, will, however, spend four years effective behind the bars after two years of his sentence were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

He was facing attempted murder charges.

Gibson denied setting his girlfriend, Alice Jarison, on fire saying she got burnt after their paraffin stove burst on its own in April last year.

However prosecutor Molly Mutamangira proved that Gibson was lying.

Makomo then ruled that Gibson's defence was self-contradicting proving that it was crafted in a bid to escape the full consequences.

According to the state, the incident occurred on April 5 last year.

The two were seated by the fire at their place of residence in Caledonia when Gibson received a series of messages on his mobile phone.

Jarison asked her boyfriend who he was chatting to and this did not go down well with Gibson who became violent.

Court heard he took paraffin and doused Jarison before setting her on fire.

Jarison screamed for help and was assisted by neighbours who rushed her to hospital.

