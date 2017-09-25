25 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: 'Tertiary Institutions Need Full Condom Supply'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lovemore Meya

Higher and tertiary institutions should be well-supplied with condoms if the country is to close the tap to new HIV infections, the National Aids Council (NAC) has said.

NAC's operations director, Mr Raymond Yekeye, said this at the launch of the Icon Gold condom by the Aids Healthcare Foundation over the weekend in Harare.

"The launch of Icon Gold provides us with additional choices for our young people and we know that condoms are tried and tested in the prevention of sexually transmitted infections and HIV," said Mr Yekeye.

"One of the challenges we have had is the issue of availability and the attractiveness of the condoms. There is a general feeling that condoms are not attractive although readily available.

"However, the package of Icon Gold is quite attractive and it is something that young people can want to be identified with. We are hoping to distribute targeting mainly our tertiary institutions so that they are readily available to the young people to increase their uptake," he said.

"As of now, we do not have numbers, but we are going to make sure that as and when they are required, we will replenish. After a distribution cycle, we will be able to calculate what the demand is and estimate how many condoms are required on a monthly basis, quarterly and annually in tertiary institutions."

He said Zimbabwe was distributing around 100 million condoms annually both in the public and private sectors.

Zimbabwe

Spreading Alarm Over Shortages a Criminal Offence - Minister

Zimbabwe's home affairs minister on Sunday threatened "renegades and malcontents" who he accused of spreading alarm and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.