HOW MINE progressed to the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup after labouring to a narrow victory over Bulawayo city rivals Bantu Rovers in this lively soccer match at Ascot yesterday.

First half strikes from Kudakwashe Musharu and Thembani Masuku outweighed McCarthy Dube's second half volley to ensure How Mine's passage into the next round of the beer breweries competition.

Bantu Rovers came into this tournament on the back of a shambolic league run where they have only won three matches in their 25 league games so far this season.

Fears were that How Mine will overrun their city neighbours in the cup competition and those fears were almost confirmed as early as the second minute when Musharu lashed on to a rebound for the opening goal after Notice Dube, in goals for Bantu Rovers, had punched Praise Tonha's effort into his path.

Ten minutes before the breather Musharu turned provider when his cross was headed home by Masuku for How Mine's second goal.

After the breather, How Mine were threatening to run over their opponents when Peter Moyo's powerful drive was pushed over by Dube.

Three minutes after the hour mark McCarthy Dube turned scored after, connecting Remmington Masuku's pass with a powerful volley that left How Mines goalminder Munyaradzi Diya stranded.

Bantu Rovers had a penalty appeal which was waved away by the match officials in the final minute of regulation time. Methembe Ndlovu's charges continued to press for the equaliser and were just unfortunate to see McCarthy Dube's shot going agonisingly over in added time with Diya a beaten man. How Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu was relieved at the final whistle, saying that the Chibuku Super Cup is his last hope for a silverware this season.

"It was a hard fought victory, Bantu played really well and for us to come with a victory is a plus. But the most important thing for us is that we have progressed to the next stage of this tournament. "I think the league is running away from us, but in a cup game the chance is always there when you are still in the competition," said Kaindu.

Losing coach Ndlovu lauded his side for a job well done despite losing, insinuating that his charges were denied a genuine penalty by the match officials.

How Mine . . . . . . . . (2) 2

Bantu Rovers . . . . . (0) 1