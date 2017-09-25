Zimbabwe: Two Rape Woman As Friend Watches

An 18-year-old woman last Friday appeared in court for allowing her two male friends to rape her 21-year-old companion in her presence after a beer binge.

Monalisa Fombe, Maxwell Dzeka (21) and Byron Madziya (23) appeared in court facing rape charges. Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande remanded them in custody to October 6 and advised them to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on September 16 this year at around 4pm, Fombe went to the complainant's guardian and asked for permission to be accompanied to Machipisa Shopping Centre in Highfield.

She said she wanted to buy hair extensions. It is alleged that she was carrying a black bag and later changed route and they went to Kuwadzana 2. She told the complainant that she wanted to see her boyfriend. It is alleged that upon arrival at Fombe's boyfriend's place, she gave the complainant a red dress to wear saying her dressing was not appropriate for the occasion.

It is alleged that on their way back home they met Dzeka and Madziya and exchanged cellphone numbers. Fombe and the complainant went to a butchery at Kuwadzana 2 Shopping Centre where a certain lady took the black bag.

Afterwards Dzeka and Madziya arrived in a motor vehicle. Fombe and the complainant joined the "boys" and started visiting different shopping centre's while drinking beer. They went to a house in Kuwadzana where Madziya raped the complainant.

It is alleged that after the sexual assault, she returned to the vehicle and Dzeka drove to his house where he tried to undress her, but she refused. Fombe urged her to comply. Dzeka tried to touch Fombe and she refused. He allegedly turned to the complainant and raped her three times during that night.

The court heard that in the morning Fombe started accusing Dzeka of having sexual intercourse with a mentally challenged woman. Dzeka later dropped the women at a shopping centre. The complainant reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the trio. The complainant's medical affidavit is being kept as an exhibit.