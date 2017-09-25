Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Stands By Palestine, Says Chombo

Palestinian political party, the Fateh Revolutionary Council, has urged the African Union to boycott the Israeli-Africa Summit set for the Togolese capital of Lome from October 23 to 27, saying if the countries, which constitute a third of the United Nations General Assembly attend, they will legitimise the Israeli "apartheid" government.

The summit has since been called off at the request of the President of Togo following threats of boycott by the Palestinians and several African countries.

The summit, which was expected to attract all African countries, was expected to be held at a date that is yet to be agreed to by Togo and Israel.

The boycott was triggered by Israel's alleged inhumane blockade of the Gaza Strip.

A member of the Fateh Revolutionary Council and commission for international relations, Dr Uri Davis, who is in the country as part of mobilising countries to boycott the event, on Friday met Zanu-PF secretary for administration Dr Ignatius Chombo and urged the ruling party to boycott the summit.

"I am in Africa on an official assignment of my political party, the Palestinian Movement for National Liberation, the Fateh," he said. "My mission is to dialogue and address civil society, mainly political parties, trade unions, churches and universities, among others.

"Dialogue and addressing the State is the business of Palestine Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I am putting to the ruling parties a request to make sure that the very negative initiative of the Togo government to launch an Africa-Israeli Summit fails. I am requesting the ruling party to make sure that African member States boycott the summit so that it flops."

Dr Davis said the summit was significant to Israel because it was quickly losing popular legitimacy in the West..

He said 93 percent of Israel's territory was reserved in law for Jews only, while Palestine territory was open to Jews and non-Jews.

"Civil society is beginning to realise that the claim of Israel as being the only democracy in the Middle East is false," said Dr Davis.

Dr Chombo said Zanu-PF would support Palestine on the matter.

"We do not segregate people," he said. "We are brothers with Palestinians. We should continue working together. There is no relationship between the West, Europe and Africa. The appointment of Barack Obama as America's President was an experiment by the Central Intelligence Organisation."