Burundi: Peace Is Not Absence of War, Says Political Opponent

September 21st is the international day dedicated to peace. The Ministry of the Interior says Burundi is peaceful in general despite some disruptions. As for Sahwanya FRODEBU, there is no peace in Burundi

Térence Ntahiraja, Spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior, says peace and security prevail in the country in general: "Despite some disturbance observed in different parts of the country, Burundi is peaceful". Based on the theme of the year which is "Together for peace: Respect, Dignity and security for all", Mr.Ntahiraja says every human being is an agent for peace and security or the opposite depending on his/her behaviour. He appeals to all Burundians to respect one other in their differences: "People should respect their fellows. They should also know that they are responsible for peace and security."

The spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior deplores some criminal behaviour observed in the community. "Recently, a father burnt his two children. People have to give up such brutal reactions because peace begins at home" Phenias Nigaba, spokesperson for Sahwanya FRODEBU political party of the opposition, says peace doesn't mean absence of war. He says one can't say there is peace unless they ignore the sanctions that the international community has imposed on Burundi and the fact that many Burundians are still in exile.

"Thousands of people were forced into exile. Others are dying of hunger due to international sanctions. Again, human rights violations in the country are mentioned in different international reports"

Nigaba calls for an inclusive dialogue, respect for human rights and social cohesion for the building of a peaceful country: "We need to build a peaceful nation by respecting all regardless of different political opinions". As for APEB-BUHIRE, a local NGO promoting excellence and development, there is a need to improve the current situation: "In this period leading to 2020 elections, there is a need to improve economic, political and social environment for a better future of Burundi," says Emmanuel Ngendakumana, spokesperson for APEB-BUHIRE. This international day is celebrated in the country while there is a UN report about Human Rights violation in Burundi that is creating contention.