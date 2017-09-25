22 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bashir Calls On Darfur People to Reconcile and Unite Ranks

Shataya — President of the Republic, Omar Bashir on Friday urged the people of Darfur region to unite their ranks, reconcile and cooperate for prevalence of peace, security and stability in the region.

The president who was addressing a meeting that brought together native administration, political, social and religious leaders in the state, has stressed that collection of unauthorized weapons would continue and that illegal possession of weapons is punishable by law.

The president also underlined that service would be provided for the internally displaced persons and that much care be given to women and youth.

