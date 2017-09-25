Kenya: Chebukati's PA Left a Month Ago, IEBC Says After Sacking Claim

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has denied reports published in a section of the media indicating that its Chairperson, Wafula Chebukati, fired his Personal Assistant on Sunday over leakage of crucial internal memos.

A source at the Commission told Capital FM News on Monday that the PA, Gekara Muoni, in fact left the agency over a month ago.

"I don't know where this story came from. He left over a month," the source indicated.

He however said the circumstances under which Muoni left at the time were unclear to him.

Since early this month, the electoral commission has been hit by internal wrangles characterised by the leakage of confidential memos - the same threatening the unity of the Commissioners.

Only two weeks ago, the Commission was forced to retreat to Naivasha to cool down temperatures after a section of Commissioners disowned a leaked memo in which Chebukati demanded answers from Commission CEO Ezra Chiloba over the mismanagement of the August 8 presidential election annulled by the Supreme Court on September 1.

In disowning the memo, five Commissioners led by Vice Chairperson Consolata Nkatha cited lack of consultations saying the memo was not sanctioned in plenary.

"A quick perusal of the memo shows that the allegations are based on some report or information that has not been brought to the attention of the Commission. Most of the issues raised are not factual and could easily mislead if taken out of context," Nkatha, alongside Commissioners Yakub Guliye, Paul Kurgat, Boya Molu and Margret Mwachanya pointed out.

In the September 5 memo, Chebukati had sought answers to 12 queries among them why some ICT officers had created a username and password in his name which was used to undertake 9,934 transactions during the August elections without his consent.

Following the Naivasha retreat on September 10, the Commission however pledged to work in unity promising to review responses by the Commission Secretariat to the 12 questions raised in Chebukati's memo.

"We are coming out as one team with a common vision that will enable us to deliver on our mandate. It was very evident," Chebukati stated at the time.

"This retreat was necessary. It helped to clarify issues of concern and we are now better off than when we came here."

Last week, IEBC was also forced to respond to another leaked document dated September 18 in which Chebukati sought the dismissal of ICT Director James Muhati, ICT Coordinator Paul Mugo and ICT Officer Boniface Wamae who had been named as having facilitated the creation of the Chairperson's username without his consent.