Malawi: Water Mission Malawi Saves Thousands From Thirst

Nkhotakota — Community members from Group Village Heads (GVHs) Longwe and Maluma in Liwaladzi, Nkhotakota had a big feast on Thursday after Mckinnon Family through Water Mission Malawi (WMM) handed over portable piped water system to the people.

WMM Country Director, Nixon Sinyiza said they installed safe water system for piped water to the communities which comprise eight villages after realizing that they had no potable water for consumption.

"We received a request from this area where people were struggling to have safe water. People were drinking untreated water from open shallow wells thereby contracting waterborne diseases especially during rainy season," he said.

While highlighting that the water system in Liwaladzi, Chief Kanyenda area is one of the biggest communities they have so far assisted with, the director explained that the tap water supply provided has more advantages over some sources.

According to WMM official, 10 000 people would benefit from the K115million project which has taken 12 months to be constructed.

"With one water source, we are able to supply to a bigger community for example 10,000 people would need maybe more than 20 boreholes but we have used one water system. We treat the water so that the community gets safe water which is ready for consumption," the director added.

He said the solar powered water system is designed to produce more water when sun is shining and reserve enough for the night. He narrated that the solar panels used are designed to attract the light even during cloudy conditions in that way functioning throughout the year.

Sinyiza said WMM is mobilizing some funds for the second phase where more communities will benefit with the system.

Representative of Chief Kanyenda, GVH Kalewa said the project came in time when the scarcity of safe water forced most of his 60 villages to depend on unsafe water for consumption.

He promised that the community members will work hand in hand with police to strengthen security so that the materials used in installation of the system is not vandalized.

The chief echoed that the water system which has 20 taps in 10 water points wouid reduce queues and distances that were experienced before the water system was installed thereby giving women ample time for other developmental activities in their communities.

Nkhotakota District Council Chairperson, Councilor Manfred Kwanjiwa commended WMM for an excellent project.

He said, "It is our prayer that WMM extends the project throughout the district."

Kanjiwa asked the community members to own the system by refraining from vandalism and repairing the water system whenever there is a fault.