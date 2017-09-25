Kenya: Anti-Graft, DCI Teams to Probe Supreme Court Registrar

A joint team of investigators drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and anti-corruption agency will Monday morning meet to start investigations into the conduct of Supreme Court Registrar, Esther Nyaiyaki.

This comes after Mr Rashid Mohammed filed a complaint on Friday last week, claiming that her scrutiny report of election results or the forms were doctored.

Mr Mohammed claimed that the scrutiny report adopted by the majority judges in their judgment on the disputed presidential election results had different findings from documents relied on by Supreme Court judge Njoki Ndung'u.

On Monday, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission said a team was formed immediately the complaint by Mr Mohammed was received at the Integrity House.

COMPLAINT

EACC CEO Halakhe Waqo said the team from the commission and that from the DCI would work together, as the subject of investigation was similar.

"We have written to the DCI expressing our interest and willingness to work together to tackle this matter and we hope that at the end of the meeting, we will be able to know the direction that we will take," Mr Waqo said.

In the complaint, Mr Mohammed alleges that Forms 34B and 34A examined by Justice Ndung'u were certified copies deposited in court by the IEBC within 48 hours of the filing of the petition challenging the presidential election.

"Given the great public interest in the presidential election, the petition that challenged the same and the judgment, it is critical urgent thorough investigations be undertaken," the letter to EACC read.

Mr Mohammed filed his complaint through Kioko Kilukumi & Co Advocates where he raised concerns as to whether two contrasting viewpoints could be factual.