25 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: RC Calls for Talks As Demolitions Loom

By Janeth Joseph News@tz.nationmedia.com

Moshi — The Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner, Ms Anna Mghwira, has directed the Moshi Municipal Director to hold talks with Railway Asset Holding Company (Rahco) over demolition of houses at Pasua.

Rahco has marked over 90 houses in the area including the Serengeti Breweries Ltd (SBL) depot for demolition because they have been constructed in the railway reserve. However, the owners of the houses claim that they did not invade the area, disclosing the Moshi Municipal Council allocated the plots to them between 2005 and 2010 after the municipality changed the land use.

They claimed further that the process of changing the use of the land, which was in 1960's earmarked for industrial use, was blessed by the ministry of Land, Housing and Human Settlements Development.

Speaking to reporters over the weekend, Ms Mghwira said the situation in Pasua Block JJJ was different from other areas earmarked for demolition. "If the Rahco changed the use of the area to human settlements, then they did it by mistake. I have directed the Municipal Council executive director to hold talks with Rahco so that the latter can allocate another area for them," said Ms Mghwira.

The RC explained that talks were the only way that could make the residents, who were legally allocated with plots, avoid being affected by the demolition, insisting, however, that those living within the rail reserve must pull down their houses.

One of the residents of the area, Mr Japhet Mmbaga asked President John Magufuli to intervene, saying he knew the area well and that the process by the residents to possess it got his blessings when he was serving as the minister.

