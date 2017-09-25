Liberia: Bassa Locked Down for Brumskine

Photo: FrontPageAfrica

Supporters of presidential candidate Charles Walker Brumskine gather outside Paynesville Town Hall for the first in a series of presidential debates organized by the Deepening Democracy Coalition (file photo).

The entire port city of Buchanan in Grand Bassa County vibrated in jubilation and celebration characterized by citizens singing and dancing as Presidential hopeful and standard bearer of the Liberty Party Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine and his campaign team arrived in the city over the weekend.

Young and old folks, career and ordinary people lined the streets and corners of Buchanan in euphoria to receive Cllr. Brumskine, a native of Grand Bassa as though the National Elections Commission had already declared him winner of the 2017 presidential election. The streets were flooded with green and white, the official colors of the Liberty Party.

The county, considered as the political stronghold of the LP strongman proved its loyalty and solidarity with the relative reception accorded his arrival as partisans and supporters vow to this time around take Brumskine to the Executive Mansion, official residence of the Liberian Presidency.

The youths could not hold back their songs and slogans, as some chant, "We are walking to the Mansion; for Brumskine business I'll kill myself, this is our time; I got mind made up for Brumskine, no turning back, our kind will be the next President," among others.

While older folks took time to trek from the official welcome entry to the historic Fair Grounds, waving emblem of the Liberty Party, those who could not get hold of party emblem, broke palm branches and banana leaves to escort Cllr. Brumskine as he sat on top of his jeep, waving to the crowd.

He was fully accompanied by his Vice Standard Bearer, Harrison Karnwea, Deputy Speaker Hans Barchue, Liberty Party National Chairman Benjamin Sanvee, Vice Chairman for Political Affairs Abraham Darious Dillon, and other senior officials with officers of the Liberia National Police providing security.

Speaking to the NewDawn about the visit, a resident of Buchanan, Mr. Joseph Matthews says the people are resolved to vote for Brumskine on grounds that he's been with them for years.

Mr. Matthews explains that he was once partisan of the ruling Unity Party, but having given President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf two terms in office, he was now coming over to the Liberty Party to actively campaign and make Brumskine win the presidency.

An elderly woman, Esther Walker, says both President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Cllr. Brumskine had been in the struggle together and since she has served, it's time for Brumskine to continue what the President had started.

Also commenting Mr. Johnson Garpue notes that Cllr. Brumskine over the years has proven to be a true leader, despite not winning the past two elections, the LP standard bearer remain in the country and brought his wife, Estella and daughter, Charlie to serve the Liberian people.

Mr. Garpue observes that for other politicians after election, they packed their bags and leave, but Brumskine remains here and criticized the government when needed and commends the government when necessary. "Such a man needs the opportunity to be tried. I think Liberians should give the Liberty Party a chance to serve because for me, I believe they will do better," he optimistically expresses.

Speaking to thousands of supporters, partisans, sympathizers and friends, Cllr. Brumskine thank the people of Grand Bassa County for the high level of support shown him and the Liberty Party.

He calls on Liberians to look in the direction that can serve and bring deliverance at this critical juncture in the country's history.

Brumskine vows that when given the opportunity, his administration will be inclusive and proactive in delivering the basic needs to the Liberian people.

He urges Liberians to elect him as President, and they won't regret, as his platform reflects the transformational plight of the citizenry.

For his part, Deputy Speaker Hans Barchue, who is a lawmaker from Grand Bassa, stresses that the defeat or victory of the Liberty Party strongman solely rests in the hands of the Bassa citizens, and it would be good thing for them to follow their kind or kinsman.

He emphasizes that if Grand Bassa and Rivercess Counties produced more votes in favor of Cllr. Brumskine, the Liberty Party will make it to a possible runoff. Editing by Jonathan Browne