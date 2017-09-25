Kenya: Non Performing Foreign Players Should Be Fired

AFC Leopards must consider homegrown youngsters while signing players and reduce the number of foreigners who contribute very little to results on the pitch.

My research has found that a big number of foreign players in the current squad add very little value to the club.

After parting ways with Allan Kateregga on disciplinary grounds, the club management must think again and only sign imports from big teams who have a proven record of delivery.

There are many players in Kenya who are itching for an opportunity to prove their value. How many Kamuras and Ingosis, who can't get a game to play for Ingwe, are out there?

Just hiring players from abroad who lack discipline is not worth the trouble. If they must come, they should be proven talent that cannot be found in Kenya.

If a player is brought in to score goals and has only score two, yet the league is approaching the end, then he is more of a liability than an asset to the team.

In recent years, it is only Tanzanian linkman Salim Kinje, Rwandese defender Jonas "Paco" Nahimana and striker Austine Emeka of Nigeria who had an impact.

Today, the only foreign player worth mentioning is Hezron Kizito, who combines well with Victor Majid, although his playing time has been limited.

I support coach Robert Matano's action of instilling discipline in the team and come next season Ingwe will have a winning team.

Discipline is one of the most important elements in any sport.

Matano has managed to solve discipline problems at the Den since he arrived taking over from Dorin Marin.

I can confidently state that Kenya has a huge talent pool from which local teams can tap into.

Matano's technical bench must take time to go watch secondary school games and estate tournaments and pick talent from there.

During the Wazito Cup tournament held in Kakamega last year, Leopards sent scouts to grace the championship and spot talent, but did not sign any player.

The matches involving 10 teams were played at Makhokho High School, Musingu High and Sigalagala Polytechnic.

The demise of MoW also hugely contributed to Ingwe's lost glory.

Most football fans can never forget Kakamega High products including Peter Ouma, Patrick Shilasi, Peter Lichungu, Dan Musuku, Mike Amwayi.

Those talented players passed through the hands of the late Chris Makokha, long serving MoW and Kakamega High School coach.

During that period, Ingwe won the East and Central Club Championship three times in a row (1982, 1983 and 1984) with the club also providing the bulk of the national team players.

They only surrendered the regional title in 1985 to arch rivals, Gor Mahia in Khartoum going down 0-2 after reaching the finals unbeaten.

Ingwe also won the national league title on three straight occasions in 1980, 1981 and 1982.

The 1980s generation team was assembled by arguably Leopards most successful coach, the late Robert Kiberu.

On the continental scene, Ingwe reached the semi-final of the African Club Championship before losing to Leventis of Nigeria.

Kiberu left leaving the mantle to Graham Williams, who later paved the way to the late Ghanaian, Charles Gymfi.

On a different note, I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to Ingwe fans to return to the stadia to boost club's revenue through increased gate collections.