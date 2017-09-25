Kenya: IEBC Commissioner Akombe Says Whatsapp Messages Fake

Electoral agency commissioner Roselyn Akombe has distanced herself from WhatsApp messages being circulated on social media purportedly showing communication between her and some politicians.

"I categorically state that the said messages are false and do not represent my views as an impartial public servant," she said.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, Dr Akombe indicated that it is not the first time such allegations have been made against her.

"This is not the first time this has happened and previous similar incidents have all been proven false," she stated.

She said the allegations are concerted efforts to negatively smear the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's name ahead of the repeat presidential poll.

"It is sad that many Kenyans are still falling for such deception, which only serves to divide the country" he said.

She called for full investigations into the source of the posts saying it amounts to cyber bullying and urged Kenyans to be vigilant over fake news.