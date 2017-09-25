Gambia: 4 Teams Exit, Dropped to Play-Offs

Four teams will have to put up with playing in next year's play-offs following their failure to breeze to the next round of the ongoing Serrekunda West Sports Organisation (SESO) Newettan.

The outfit, namely DK City, Anfield, Sticklers and Kanifing Estate bowed out of the tournament early after strings of unimpressive runs in their respective groupings.

Meaning, the aforesaid quartet will be required to pass through a qualifier game before reaching the group stage next season.

D.K. City, Anfield and Sticklers all share identical statistics -enduring two defeats with a sole draw - whilst Kanifing Estate lost all their three matches.

In this year's newettan, Kong Bi, with the highest number of goals scored, top the overall rankings on the heels of an unbeaten streak, clutching nine points from 3 group stage matches.

Tababi FC, Old Jeshwang, Manga Eleven and Jarintong sit closely behind at second on 7 points each.

West's newettan has seen a combined 96 matches played with 25 wins, 46 draws, 25 losses, 72 goals registered and 121 points collected.