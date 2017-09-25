Gambia: Scorpion-Eligible Moussa Njie Back From Injury

Uncapped Gambian winger Moussa Njie has returned to Norwegian premier league club Stabeak's starting lineup after a two-month injury lay-off.

The 21-year-old picked up a serious injury in his club Stabaek's 5-0 shock mauling to former champions SK Brann in June.

Njie lasted barely 50 minutes in that bitter lost after an opponent ran into the back of the forward triggering a sustained knee fracture.

Extent of the injury couldn't be determined on the spot but a further scanning by club doctors in the aftermath of the game showed what looked like a serious abrasion.

Assessments conducted later confirmed Moussa will be out nursing his wound for at least two months, hinging on his recuperation period.

The development came much as a blow to Stabaek and dismay to fans, considering gaffer Toni Ordinas had to be forced to plan without his most influential star of the campaign.

Likened to Barcelona's Neymar for his insatiable penchant for sizzling dribbling, Njie has starred 15 times all of them from the starting line up in the fifteen games he has played in the league so far.

He made his first competitive debut since returning from his injury in the one-all draw with Alesund before making the starting line up in the subsequent duel against Stromgodset recently.