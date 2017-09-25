Gambia: Former President's Brother Transferred Second Time As His Unlawful Detention Continues

Captain Beray Jammeh, a former Aide de Camp (ADC) and brother to ex-President Jammeh, has been moved yet again to another detention centre since Thursday 14 September 2017, around 9am, military sources confirmed to Foroyaa.

Sources indicated that Capt. Jammeh who was under detention at the Navy Headquarters in Banjul for nearly two months, was picked up and then led into a military vehicle and driven to Yundum Barracks to continue his detention.

Sources further revealed that since the recent transfer of former President Jammeh's bodyguard, none of his family members have been given permission to see their loved one; that if visited by relatives, officers on duty would sometimes give or deny them access.

"Before moving Capt. Jammeh, whenever we visit him, officers on duty will tell us that investigations are ongoing and therefore access would be limited," sources said.

Capt. Jammeh, the Kanilai native was arrested together with Lieutenant Yaya Jammeh, a former Adjutant of the Gambia National Guards (GNG) on Saturday, 22nd July 2017. The duo was one time detained at the Fajara Barracks before being separated and moved to different detention centres.

Ex-Adjutant Jammeh was immediately demoted at the Navy after being accused of Whatsapp allegations. He was picked at the Navy and taken to Fajara Barracks, where he was detained alongside Jammeh's brother.

Military sources disclosed that in the same month of July 2017, Lt. Jammeh was led into a waiting military police vehicle and escorted to the Yundum Barracks to continue his detention whilst Capt. Beray Jammeh was taken to the Navy camp in Banjul, but has now joined Lt. Jammeh at the Yundum Barracks, where both are held beyond the 72 hours detention limit, provided for by the constitution.

When asked why there was a limitation of access to detainees family members, Military spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang said access is still granted to family members of the detainees but was quick to add that Capt. Jammeh's transfer to Yundum, was because of lack of space.