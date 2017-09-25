Gambia: Agent - Modou Lo Not Ruling Out Ama Balde Combat

Modou Lo could possibly be facing Ama Balde as his next opponent according to the wrestler's agent.

Birame Ghingue, a trusted representative of Modou Lo, this week revealed his wrestler is not ruling out tussling against Ama Balde if the proposed clash with Lac du Guier 2 fails.

Lac and Lo's combat had to be put off after Stade Demba Diop's tragic wall collapse left at least eight local football supporters dead.

The incident had Senegal in national mourning consequently causing the cancellation of Lac-Modou Lo's much anticipated duel.

Talks of the rematch happening has been rife but uncertainty still lingers.

And Birame says, if his wrestler's fight doesn't go as planned, Ama Balde or a rematch with either Bombardier or Eumeu Sene might be their next consideration.

Modou Lo earlier wrote off ever taking on Ama Balde, equating possibilities of tackling him as a case of punching below his belt.

But Ghingue's latest comment appears to suggest Modou Lo's initial stance has softened.

'Yes all these fights are possible,' he said, when grilled over facing Ama Balde, Eumeu or Bombardier.

'Our wish is to face King of Arena Bombardier if the Lac 2 fight is off. This will however depend on the choice of the promoter. If he proposes someone other than the King, we will take it. It is the promoter who decides, provided we are paid the right price. Otherwise, we will take the others,' Biram said.

Ama Balde is billed to face Papa Sow a showdown which will determine his rise to the big league.