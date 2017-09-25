Namibia: Welwitschias Semi Chances All but Over

THE Welwitschias are virtually out of the running for a semifinal spot in the Currie Cup First Division after losing 36-32 to SWD Eagles in Windhoek on Saturday.

The Welwitschias, who trailed 17-8 at the break, were always in with a chance of victory, but the visitors, who played the last half hour with only 14 men, dug deeper and showed a greater desire to win the match.

The result sees the SWD Eagles going fourth on the log on 16 points, while the Welwitschias drop down to sixth on 11 points, and with only two rounds of matches remaining, their chances of reaching the semifinals are now very slim.

The Eagles opened the scoring with a try by hooker Jacques Vermaak, converted by fullback Leighton Ecksteen and when flanker Janneman Stander went over for an unconverted try, the visitors were leading 12-0 after only 13 minutes.

The Welwitschias opened their account with a penalty by Theuns Kotze and when wing David Philander joined a rolling maul and dotted down they had reduced the gap to 12-8.

SWD, however, immediately stretched their lead to 17-8 when replacement hooker Kurt Haupt went over after some fine interplay between forwards and backs, but the Welwitschias kept on attacking and Haupt pulled off a try-saving tackle on Welwitschias winger Russel van Wyk just before halftime.

The Welwitschias came out attacking after the break and after continuous pressure on the visitors' try line, the Eagles' centre Tyler Fisher was red-carded for foul play.

The Welwitschias immediately made them pay when flanker Rohan Kitshoff bashed over for a try and with Kotze adding the conversion, they were right back in the game at 17-15 down.

With a one-man advantage, the Welwitschias held the upper hand, but it was the visitors who rallied and responded with greater resolve.

Fly half Martin du Toit scored a great try when he broke through Namibia's backline and when Haupt scored his second try, diving over under the posts, the Eagles went 31-15 ahead.

Johan Tromp came on as a substitute for the Welwitschias and immediately made an impact when he cut through the Eagles' backline like a knife through butter, and when centre JC Greyling scored in the corner after a fine cross kick by Kotze, the Welwitschias reduced the deficit to 31-27.

The SWD Eagles, however, struck back when Du Toit went over from a quick tap penalty for his second try, and although Welwitschias eighthman Christo van der Merwe scored a fine try in the corner after a bullocking run, the Eagles held on for the win.

Despite the defeat it was a fine performance by the Welwitschias, who recycled possession quickly, while their backline looked dangerous on the attack.

Here, Tromp and Lesley Klim stood out with their incisive line breaks, but it was the veteran winger David Philander who won the man of the match award after another fine all-round performance.

Although the Welwitschias' chances of making the semis are now all but over, they will be pleased with the gradual improvement shown this season.

Two weeks ago they also suffered a narrow 56-47 defeat against the Valke, and with more experience and big match temperament they will be able to change the narrow defeats into victories.