Rwanda: Muhitira Finishes 5th in France Marathon

Sunday

Lion half-marathon, top five

1. Wilson Kiprono (Kenya) - 1:00:57

2. Dominic Kiptarus (Kenya) - 1:01:07

3. Masresha Be Bisetegn (Ethiopia) - 1:01:48

4. Nathan Ayeko (Uganda) - 1:01:50

5. Felicien Muhitira (Rwanda) - 1:01:56

This year's Le Lion Semi Marathon International held on Sunday in Lion, France, was a battle of East African runners. Kenya's Wilson Kiprono won the race as Rwanda's Felicien Muhitira finished 5th.

The 22-year-old Muhitira clocked one hour, one minute and 56 seconds to set a new personal best as his previous personal best was 1:02:31.

The 34th edition of the annual Le Lion Semi Marathon International attracted over 4000 runners, including professionals and amateurs.

Muhitira finished 59 seconds behind Kenya's Wilson Kiprono, who won the race in 1:00:57 ahead of his compatriot Dominic Kiptarus, who used 1:01:07.

Masresha Be Bisetegn (1:01:48) of Ethiopia finished third, two seconds ahead of Uganda's Nathan Ayeko who came in fourth place.

East African runners took the first nine positions, including three Kenyans, three Ethiopians, one Ugandan, one Rwandan and one Burundian Ezechiel Nizigiyimana (1:07:14), who finished ninth.

From Le Lion Semi-Marathon International, Muhitira, the reigning Brazzaville Half-marathon champion, turns attention on Charles ville Mézières (23km) race scheduled for October 1, also in France.

The former Nyamasheke Athletics Club runner Muhitira left the country on September 21 for France where he will compete in four international races. The other two races are; 20km de Paris set for October 8 and Marseille-Cassis (20km) slated for October 23. After the four races in France, Muhitira will return home in time for the National Championships set for November at Amahoro National Stadium.