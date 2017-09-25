South Africa: Jarana's Appointment As SAA CEO Confirmed

The country may soon begin growing medical marijuana but it will have to meet national guidelines to crack the legal… Read more »

Johannesburg — VUYANI Jarana will assume his duties as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the troubled South African Airways (SAA) in November. The decision follows the conclusion of negotiations with his current employer, Vodacom. He has been Chief Officer of Vodacom Business since September 2012. "We are pleased to announce that the start date of our new CEO, Mr Vuyani Jarana has been determined as 1 November 2017," SAA spokesperson, Tlali Tlali, said on Friday. Jarana is appointed on a five-year contract SAA expects the appointment of Jarana to bring stability at the executive tier of the airline's leadership .Acting CEO, Musa Zwane, to return to the maintenance subsidiary, SAA Technical, where he is a full time chief executive. Jarana is SAA's first permanent CEO since November 2015. "This is an important step forward that will boost staff morale and instill confidence in our business from suppliers, customers and stakeholders at large," concluded Tlali. - CAJ News

